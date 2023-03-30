Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

Waters stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.39 and a 200-day moving average of $316.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.