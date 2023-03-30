Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. M.D.C. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.30% of M.D.C. worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 110,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,043. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.