Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,164. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

