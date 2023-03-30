Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 30th (ASR, BCEL, CBSH, CUTR, HRL, IMCC, JBSS, LPENF, MA, MCLD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 30th:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $99.00.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $0.60 target price on the stock.

