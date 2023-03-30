Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.82. 43,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 5,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Invesque Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.
Invesque Company Profile
Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.
