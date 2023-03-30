Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 161 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

