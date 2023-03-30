Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IQI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 70,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,222,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,641.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 243,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

