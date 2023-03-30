Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IQI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 70,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
