Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.57. 27,678,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,512,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

