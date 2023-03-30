Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 815,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 306,697 shares.The stock last traded at $18.41 and had previously closed at $18.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

