Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 252,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

