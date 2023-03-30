Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 71.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

