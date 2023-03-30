Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 1,014,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,531. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $46.78.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.