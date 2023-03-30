Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 1,014,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,531. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 835,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

