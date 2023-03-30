Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,676. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

