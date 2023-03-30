Insider Selling: Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Sells £53,588.46 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.06), for a total value of £53,588.46 ($65,841.58).

Jason Windsor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of Persimmon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($14.90), for a total value of £45,366.20 ($55,739.28).

Persimmon Price Performance

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,236.50 ($15.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,353.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,315.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 723.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,277.47 ($27.98).

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 9,941.52%.

Several research firms have commented on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.62) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.05) to GBX 1,396 ($17.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.44).

About Persimmon

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

