Insider Selling: Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) Insider Sells A$2,994,768.06 in Stock

Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO – Get Rating) insider Kurt Johnson sold 1,367,474 shares of Nitro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.46), for a total transaction of A$2,994,768.06 ($1,996,512.04).

Kurt Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nitro Software alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Kurt Johnson purchased 67,953 shares of Nitro Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,137.54 ($98,758.36).

Nitro Software Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Nitro Software Company Profile

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.