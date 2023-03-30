Insider Selling: Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) Insider Sells A$2,994,768.06 in Stock

Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO – Get Rating) insider Kurt Johnson sold 1,367,474 shares of Nitro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.46), for a total transaction of A$2,994,768.06 ($1,996,512.04).
Kurt Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Kurt Johnson purchased 67,953 shares of Nitro Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,137.54 ($98,758.36).
Nitro Software Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
Nitro Software Company Profile
Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services.
