Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $16,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Limoneira Trading Up 2.9 %

LMNR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $295.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.