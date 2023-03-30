Insider Buying: U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,404,609.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
U-Haul Stock Performance
NYSE UHAL-B opened at $51.35 on Thursday.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U-Haul (UHAL-B)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.