Insider Buying: U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,404,609.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U-Haul Stock Performance

NYSE UHAL-B opened at $51.35 on Thursday.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.