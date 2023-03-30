Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Buys 53,413 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,451. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -738.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

