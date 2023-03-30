Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 2,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOUP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 152.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.