InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.