InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.17.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

