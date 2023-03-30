Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $330,459.96 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 2,589 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.64, for a total value of $330,459.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,801 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $613,087.70.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50.

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

