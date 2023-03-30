IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 11.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 406,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 95,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

