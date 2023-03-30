Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 7.3 %

IMH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 12,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.71. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impac Mortgage

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 11.99% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

