Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Immunic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 915,104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Immunic by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Immunic by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 574,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 115,649 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

