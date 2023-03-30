Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Immunic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.