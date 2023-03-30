Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Up 5.6%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.47.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

