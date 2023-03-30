Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 4.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.18. 386,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,193. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average is $219.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

