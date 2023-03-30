IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.20), with a volume of 433836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.38 ($0.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.92) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

IGas Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The firm has a market cap of £20.32 million, a PE ratio of 86.18 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.20.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

