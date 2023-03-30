Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $998,560.64 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

