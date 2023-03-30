Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Shares Up 85.7%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 85.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 100,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 31,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

