Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Shares Up 85.7%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 85.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 100,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 31,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Hong Yuan Holding Group Stock Down 7.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile
Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Yuan Holding Group (HGYN)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.