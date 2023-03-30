Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 663,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 368,654 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $46.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

