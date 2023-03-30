HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $30.12 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $444,505.33 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00200336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,998.98 or 1.00133620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01103228 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $555,767.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

