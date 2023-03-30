Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00017626 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.72 million and approximately $272,743.49 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00200829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,091.66 or 1.00093151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.01121289 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $276,210.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

