Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 16,269 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $46,854.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,910,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $101,793.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20.

HGBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 79,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,695. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.04.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

