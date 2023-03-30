Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 52.0% in March

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 159,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

