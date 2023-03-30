Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.12 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €70.80 ($76.13). 680,924 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.41. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

