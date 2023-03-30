Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 3,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

