Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hengan International Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 3,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.
About Hengan International Group
