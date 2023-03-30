HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday.

HLE remained flat at €78.60 ($84.52) during trading on Thursday. 9,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.10 ($59.25) and a 1 year high of €83.55 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €78.63 and a 200 day moving average of €76.49. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

