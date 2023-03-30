Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. 284,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Helix Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Helix Technologies

Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

