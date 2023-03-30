Helium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.59 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Helium has a market cap of $187.01 million and $2.59 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,226,738 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

