Head to Head Review: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iveda Solutions and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -122.28% -139.99% -57.78% NetSol Technologies -9.65% -10.35% -7.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and NetSol Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 7.99 -$3.00 million N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.52 -$850,000.00 ($0.46) -5.71

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

