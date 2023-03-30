Head to Head Contrast: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.56 million 1.45 $19.54 million $1.14 9.16 First Bank $112.38 million 1.81 $36.29 million $1.84 5.68

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Bankcorp. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.44% 9.30% 0.78% First Bank 32.29% 13.43% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.27%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.57%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

First Bank beats Colony Bankcorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.