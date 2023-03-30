Head-To-Head Contrast: 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) vs. Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13% 1st Colonial Bancorp 23.98% 13.72% 1.11%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Harleysville Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.04 $8.79 million $2.74 8.94 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.59 $8.50 million $1.76 6.85

Harleysville Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

