HC Wainwright Trims Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Target Price to $15.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of VACC stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.21. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaccitech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VACC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vaccitech by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.