Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

