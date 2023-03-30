Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.95. 424,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 879,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $253,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $18,653,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

