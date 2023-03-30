Hall Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,517,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 117,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $490.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

