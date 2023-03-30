Hall Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.74 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

