Hall Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. Global Ship Lease accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.43% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 381.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.2 %

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE:GSL opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $686.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.