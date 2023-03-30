Hall Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,366 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 5.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

