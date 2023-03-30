GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.43

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.97 million and $604.65 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004524 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003193 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.